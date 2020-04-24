Listen to KWOS Live
What’s the latest on coronavirus cases in Moniteau County?

There isn’t a widespread outbreak of coronavirus in California  Missouri. Moniteau Emergency Management’s Kevin Wieberg says they’re pretty confident most of their confirmed cases involve workers at Burgers Smokehouse and their families …

There are 33 – confirmed cases in the county. Burgers is shut down through at least later next week. Wieberg adds the other big meat packing plant in town, Cargill, has managed to stay open …

Cargill processes turkeys while Burgers produces country hams and other meat products.

