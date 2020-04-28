Where’s my stimulus check?

04-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — If you haven’t gotten your pandemic stimulus check yet, the IRS might need a little bit of information from you. IRS Spokesman Christopher Miller says there’s a form on their website that will ensure you get your check, even if you don’t usually file taxes.

(“Put in some simple information, even if you don’t make enough to require you to file, or you have non-taxable income. Simply fill out a federal income tax return.”)

And if you want to get your money as quickly as possible, be sure to include a bank account number, so you can get a direct deposit, rather than a mailed check.