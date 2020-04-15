Your ‘bonus’ check may be in the mail

04-15-2020

(MissouriNet) — The state has mailed out 600 dollar checks to many unemployed Missourians.

During today’s Capitol briefing, Governor Parson says the checks are federal unemployment supplement payments.

(as said) “With a total of 66 million dollars in benefits paid out to over 115,000 Missourians,” says Parson. “Eligible claimants should begin receiving payments within the next few days.”

The plan gives those eligible an additional 600 dollars per week through July 25. The payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29.