Antibody test for coronavirus

05-19-2020

(MissouriNet) — State Health Director Randall Williams says about 12,000 Missourians have been tested to find out whether they likely had the coronavirus and now have antibodies against the disease. Of those tested, 430 have had COVID-19.

(as said) “Those are presumptively positive,” he says. “We don’t count them in our data that you hear on our website. We treat them differently.”

The Mayo Clinic says if you are tested for antibodies too early in the course of infection, when immunity is still building up, the test may not spot antibodies. People who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible to donate their plasma to help treat others with a severe form of the disease.