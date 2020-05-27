Callaway man jailed after armed standoff

05-27-2020

(KMIZ) — Callaway County prosecutors charged a Tebbetts man with three felonies after the sheriff’s office said he was in an armed standoff with deputies for nearly an hour Monday.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance in the Tebbetts and Holts Summit area Monday. Charles Buendia, 18, had fired shots during the disturbance, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies and state troopers found Buendia armed with a rifle and a 50-minute standoff ensued, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrested Buendia and took him to a medical facility before taking him to the Callaway County Jail, according to the release.

Prosecutors charged him with gun theft, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage and second-degree property damage, which is a misdemeanor.