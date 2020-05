05-21-2020

A second straight day with no new coronavirus cases in Cole, Boone, or Callaway counties. Boone is down to seven active cases as of yesterday (wed), Callaway has one, and Cole has none. Audrain County continues its recent spike, with five new cases, and 21 active. Most of those are connected to a hog farm. Saline (suh-LEEN) County still leads mid-Missouri with 56 active cases. Three new ones yesterday (wed). The state confirmed 15 more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (wed). That makes 631 total.