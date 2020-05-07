UPDATE *** Emergency crews at JCMO Unilever Plant after a fire scare

05-07-2020

It turns a tank of soap that was releasing vapors prompted a chemical fire call at Jefferson City’s Unilever plant this morning. Fire crews and Cole County’s Haz-Mat team were called to the West Truman plant around 9:30am for what was initially termed a ‘serious incident’. There was never a fire. A small group of staff were outside the main plant building during the response. No one was injured.

