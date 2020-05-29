Governor extends health order

05-29-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson has extended Missouri’s reopening order through June 15. The decision means visitors will still not be allowed at nursing homes. Stores must continue to limit how many customers are indoors and bars and restaurants must continue to place tables six feet apart.

(as said) “Some communities across this state are further along than others when it comes to reopening and economic recovery,” he says. “Extending the order will give these communities more time to prepare and align with us at the state level.”

Local leaders still have the power to issue further ordinances, as long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order. Parson says events such as graduations, weddings, county fairs, summer schools and camps can still be held, as long as social distancing rules are followed.