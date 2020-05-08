Governor visits JCMO Hy Vee and Orschlens

05-08-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s governor is praising employees and customers at two Jefferson City businesses, saying they’re taking the COVID-19 threat seriously. Governor Mike Parson visited HyVee and Orscheln Farm and Home on Thursday, meeting with managers and employees about the state’s re-opening:

The president of Moberly-based Orscheln, Marc Johnson, drove to Jefferson City to join the governor at the store. Johnson tells Missourinet safety is his top priority, for employees and customers. Orscheln operates 45 stores in Missouri.