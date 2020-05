05-11-2020

(MissouriNet) — If you haven’t filed your 2019 tax return yet, you’re still OK. IRS Spokesman Christopher Miller says that due to the confusion and layoffs surrounding the COVD-19 outbreak, everyone has a bit more time to get their taxes done.

(“All Americans have until July 15th to file their 2019 federal income taxes.”)

That also applies to payments and the dates of when the interest starts accruing. You can find out more and e-file your taxes online at I R S dot Gov.