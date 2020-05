05-20-2020

DOES IT SEEM LIKE A YEAR? THIS FRIDAY MARKS ONE YEAR SINCE THE F-3 TORNADO BLASTED INTO JEFFERSON CITY AND COLE COUNTY. WE’LL TAKE A LOOK BACK WITH SOME OF THE MOVERS AND SHAKERS WHO’VE HELPED TO REBUILD THE CITY AND THE COUNTY. AND WE’LL GET AN UPDATE ON WHAT STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE. JOIN US ON THE KWOS MORNING SHOW THIS FRIDAY FOR A LOOK BACK AT THE TORNADO OF 2019. ON 104-5 NEWS RADIO 950– KWOS.