Latest numbers PLUS a B-2 flyover

05-08-2020

Missouri reports another 239 cases of coronavirus yesterday (thur). More than 93-hundred Missourians have tested positive now. The state confirmed 21 more deaths from COVID-19. That’s now 417 total. Cole County added one new positive for the second straight day. No new positives yesterday in Boone, Callaway, or Moniteau (MAWN-eh-taw) counties. Almost all patients are bouncing back in those four counties. Saline County added two positives yesterday (thur) for an area-leading total of 213. Watch for B-2 flyovers today (fri) in a salute to essential COVID-19 workers.4:14 this afternoon in Camdenton 5:43 this (fri) evening over Columbia, and 6:00 over Jefferson City.