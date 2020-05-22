Latest virus numbers

05-22-2020

Boone County added three new coronavirus cases yesterday (thur). Nine are active. Cole County added a new positive yesterday (thur), its only active case. One active in Callaway County too. Recent hot spot Audrain County added a case, and has 22 active. Saline County still leads the area with 57 active cases. The state added 30 COVID-19 deaths yesterday, and now reports 661 total. Most are in the Saint Louis area. State unemployment numbers out yesterday (thur) show about 28-thousand more claims last week. That’s the lowest since the pandemic hit but still historically high.