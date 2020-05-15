Many Mid-Mo counties still have no new coronavirus cases

05-15-2020

Boone, Cole, and Callaway counties may go the whole week without adding a coronavirus patient. No new positives again in those spots. Only seven total cases are active. Local hotspot Saline County confirmed its first COVID-19 death yesterday (thur), a 54-year-old man. 60 active cases in that county. The state reported 175 new cases yesterday (thur), and 20 deaths from COVID-19. That makes 562 total. Most are in the Saint Louis area. Nearly 31-thousand more people filed state unemployment claims last week. That’s the lowest total since the pandemic started hitting mid-March, but is still historically high. Boone County announced expanded mobile testing for the virus, including a site at Columbia’s public library today (fri) from 9 to 1.