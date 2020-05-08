Mid Mo jail inmate tests positive for virus

05-08-2020

(MissouriNet) — An inmate at a central Missouri Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Morgan County Sheriff Norman Dills says the inmate was booked into the facility in Versailles on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Department was notified of the positive test today. Sheriff Dills says the inmate is in isolation, and has not had any contact with the general population and contact with officers and jail staff was very minimal. The Sheriff’s Department is working with the Morgan County Health Center to identify individuals that may have come in close contact with the inmate to monitor them for symptoms.