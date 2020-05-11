Missouri budget is a done deal

05-11-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Legislature has approved a 35-billion dollar state operating budget, which contains language prohibiting the Department of Conservation from funding a federal employee at the Mark Twain National Forest in southern Missouri. During Friday’s floor debate, Yukon GOP State Representative Robert Ross told colleagues that the Conservation Department tried to put 130-thousand dollars in the budget for the employee:

Ross says under the new budget, the funding instead will pay for things like feral hog traps and cameras. The budget is now on Governor Parson’s desk.