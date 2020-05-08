Moniteau County is ready to get back to work

05-08-2020

Barring any large numbers of new cases of COVID-19, it looks like Moniteau County will lift its restrictions and go back to work Monday. Emergency Management Director Kevin Wieberg says both Burgers Smokehouse and the Cargill turkey plant have taken the outbreak seriously …

Many of Moniteau County’s cases involved workers and their families at Burgers. Because of the large numbers of Hispanics in and around California (Missouri), Wieberg adds they’ve been working with translators to make sure everyone is up to speed.