MSP tours will return

05-21-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri State Penitentiary ghost and history tours are set to begin again on June 1.

The Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau says work is underway to carefully launch new health protocols within the 184-year-old penitentiary. Due to limited tour capacity, guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and buy their tour tickets in advance at MissouriPenTours.com. The popular tourist attraction is known for paranormal activity and some of the individuals who served time there, including Martin Luther King, Jr. assassinator James Earl Ray and President Ulysses S. Grant’s trusted ally General John McDonald.