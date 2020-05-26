Social distancing at the Lake?

05-26-2020

(MissouriNet) — Health Department officials want residents who visited the Lake of the Ozarks and ignored protections against the coronavirus to self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative for the virus. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tells MSNBC the situation is serious when visitors completely disregard the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams issued a statement saying COVID-19 can be transmitted even among those young and healthy who are not showing symptoms. When they then carry the virus and transmit it to a more vulnerable person, Williams says this is when the long-lasting and tragic impact of these decisions can be felt.