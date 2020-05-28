Tests for veterans homes staff and residents

05-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri veterans home workers and residents are being tested for the coronavirus in St. Louis County and in northwest Missouri’s Cameron. During a press conference Wednesday, Missouri Veterans Commission Interim Director Ryon Richmond says the state is committed to providing America’s heroes with the high-quality care they deserve.

(as said) “Plans are in place to test at the homes of our Mexico and Cape Girardeau locations next week,” says Richmond. “Testing for the remaining homes – our Mount Vernon, St. James, and Warrensburg homes – will occur in the coming weeks.”

Missouri’s seven veterans homes serve more than 1,200 total residents.