05-27-2020

No new coronavirus cases confirmed in Boone or Cole counties yesterday (tue). Boone is at 21 active cases now, Cole has three. Moniteau and Saline counties did not add cases either. Callaway County confirmed three new cases yesterday (tue), and now has five active. Audrain County added new cases, but remains at 56 active. Statewide, the climb was smaller yesterday (tue), only 124 new cases reported. The state added one new COVID-19 death, and now reports 686 total.