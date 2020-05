05-29-2020

Boone County confirms another nine coronavirus cases yesterday (thur). That’s now 15 cases reported in the last two days. 30 cases are active. * Cole County is down to two active. Callaway has five. Both have not reported new cases in the last two days. Audrain County added four new positives, but the number of active cases fell to 47. On the state level, 11 more people have died from COVID-19, putting the total at 707.