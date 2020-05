05-11-2020

Boone County hits triple digits. Health officials reported the 100th confirmed coronavirus case yesterday (sun). Only five active cases though. Cole and Callaway counties only have three active cases each. Cole has seen 54 cases, while Callaway has 23. Hard-hit Saline County had no new positives yesterday (sun). The state has nearly ten thousand positives, and 482 deaths from COVID-19. More than half of those are in the Saint Louis area.