05-20-2020

Will you soon see Missouri motorcyclists riding without helmets? It’s now up to Governor Parson. Senator Bill Eigel says the just – passed bill to eliminate the helmet law was a long time coming …

Like several Governors before him, Parson vetoed the helmet law repeal after the 2019 session.

The new law only allows motorcyclists over the age of 26 to ride without wearing a helmet.