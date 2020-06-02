A show of support at the Capitol

06-02-2020

(MissouriNet) — About 2,000 people marched along the streets of Jefferson City Monday evening to rally against last week’s police brutality death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Mary Chen of Jefferson City says she was happy to stand shoulder to shoulder with people of all colors in the community.

The march stretched all the way to Lincoln University – one of Missouri’s historically black colleges. A few water bottles were thrown at police, a couple of businesses had windows damaged, and there was plenty of badmouthing to officers.