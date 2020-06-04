Another Mid-Mo COVID-19 death

Boone County recorded its second COVID-19 death yesterday (wed). Officials say the patient was hospitalized, but not due to COVID-19. Boone County had the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 death in March. Boone also confirmed nine new virus cases yesterday, with 33 now active. Hard-hit Audrain County added four more positives yesterday (wed). 40 cases are active there. Saline County saw a spike too, 11 new cases yesterday (wed). No new positives in Cole or Callaway counties. The state added three more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (wed), for a total of 786. The health director says officials have not seen a spike in cases because of Memorial Day weekend parties at Lake of the Ozarks, just the one positive from Boone County so far.