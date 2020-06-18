BBQ grill started Lake fire

06-18-2020

(MissouriNet) — The state fire marshal’s office is investigating what started a large condo fire at the Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri… and they now say ‘blame it on a bbq grill’.

Fire Officials at the Lake of the Ozarks say no one was hurt in a massive fire at Emerald Bay Condominium building Tuesday evening. Over 50 fire fighters from The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, as well as about 7 other agencies responded to the scene. Photo’s on social media showed the majority of the top level of the three-story Building engulfed in flames. According Lake Ozark Fire Chief Mark Amsinger when crews arrived on the scene, the fire was extremely large, and they started trying to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. A gas grill seems to be the cause.