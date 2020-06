06-03-2020

Boone County picked up two more coronavirus cases today (tue). But active cases in the county fell to 27. No new positives in counties like Cole, Callaway, Moniteau, and Saline. Hard-hit Audrain County added eight more positives yesterday. That comes after the county reported its first COVID-19 death on Monday. The state added eight more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (tue), for a total of 783.