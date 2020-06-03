Cole County election returns

(KMIZ) —
Cole County
Cole County R-V School District
Board of Education
|100% Reporting
|Matt Hale *
|126
|Spencer Hoskins *
|116
|Derek Sommerer *
|109
|Eliza Bond Hinkle
|82
Cole County
Cole County R-V School District
Property tax rollback
|100% Reporting
|Yes *
|115
|No
|58
Cole County
|
Blair Oaks School District
Board of Education
|100% Reporting
|Nicki Russell *
|373
|Jason Paulsmeyer *
|330
|Doiuglas Moeller *
|328
|Tina Lear
|225
Cole County
Cole County R-I School District
Board of Education
|100% Reporting
|Adam Weber *
|68
|Aaron Wyss *
|53
|Ritchie Jenkins *
|51
|Elaine Buschjost
|42
|Renee Bungart
|40
|Rodney Edwards
|30
Cole County
Cole County R-I School District
Board of Education
|100% Reporting
|Jenifer Seaver *
|64
|Jesse Farris
|30
Cole County
Jefferson City
City Council Ward 2
|100% Reporting
|Mike Lester *
|243
|Aaron Mealy
|186
|Gregory Butler
|105
Cole County
Jefferson City
Proposition A
|100% Reporting
|Yes *
|1,474
|No
|799
Cole County
Jefferson City
Proposition B
|100% Reporting
|Yes *
|2,085
|No
|414
Cole County
Jefferson City
Proposition C
|100% Reporting
|Yes
|1,398
|No
|826
Cole County
Jefferson City
Proposition D
|100% Reporting
|Yes *
|1,509
|No
|910
Cole County
City of Lohman
Board of aldermen
|100% Reporting
|David Viles *
|17
|Franklin Chapman *
|15
|Scott Soell
|10
|Regina Hoffman
|6
Cole County
City of Taos
Sewer system sale
|100% Reporting
|Yes *
|151
|No
|21