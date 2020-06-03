Listen to KWOS Live
Cole County election returns

06-03-2020


(KMIZ) —

 
Cole County
Cole County R-V School District
Board of Education
100% Reporting
Matt Hale * 126
Spencer Hoskins * 116
Derek Sommerer * 109
Eliza Bond Hinkle 82

 

Cole County
Cole County R-V School District
Property tax rollback
100% Reporting
Yes * 115
No 58

 

Cole County
Blair Oaks School District
Board of Education
100% Reporting
Nicki Russell * 373
Jason Paulsmeyer * 330
Doiuglas Moeller * 328
Tina Lear 225

 

Cole County
Cole County R-I School District
Board of Education
100% Reporting
Adam Weber * 68
Aaron Wyss * 53
Ritchie Jenkins * 51
Elaine Buschjost 42
Renee Bungart 40
Rodney Edwards 30

 

Cole County
Cole County R-I School District
Board of Education
100% Reporting
Jenifer Seaver * 64
Jesse Farris 30

 

Cole County
Jefferson City
City Council Ward 2
100% Reporting
Mike Lester * 243
Aaron Mealy 186
Gregory Butler 105

 

Cole County
Jefferson City
Proposition A
100% Reporting
Yes * 1,474
No 799

 

Cole County
Jefferson City
Proposition B
100% Reporting
Yes * 2,085
No 414

 

Cole County
Jefferson City
Proposition C
100% Reporting
Yes 1,398
No 826

 

Cole County
Jefferson City
Proposition D
100% Reporting
Yes * 1,509
No 910

 

Cole County
City of Lohman
Board of aldermen
100% Reporting
David Viles * 17
Franklin Chapman * 15
Scott Soell 10
Regina Hoffman 6

 

Cole County
City of Taos
Sewer system sale
100% Reporting
Yes * 151
No 21

