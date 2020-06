06-10-2020

Both Boone and Audrain counties confirmed one new coronavirus positive, but fewer active cases, yesterday (tue). Callaway County confirmed two new cases yesterday (tue), with seven now active. No new positives in Cole County again. Nothing new in trouble spots like Moniteau or Saline counties either. The state confirmed another 21 deaths from COVID-19 yesterday (tue), the highest daily number this month. That brings Missouri’s total COVID-19 deaths to 840.