COVID-19 death #2 in Cole County

06-23-2020

(Cole County Health) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE–June 22, 2020Cole County Health Department Reports Death of COVID-19 Case It is with extreme sadness that the Cole County Health Department announces that we were notified at 12:40p.m. today of a death of a Cole County resident withCOVID-19and several other underlying health conditions. Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing any further information regarding this patient.To reduce risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to follow these basic preventative measures, as outlined by the CDC, including avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick.If you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider to let them know before seeking care. For more information please visit our website at www.colehealth.org or call the State of Missouri Hotline at 1-877-435-8411 or 1-800-392-0272.