06-30-2020

Cole County now has 11 active cases, with one new one reported. Boone County reports only one new coronavirus case yesterday (mon). The county topped 100 active cases over the weekend, but now reports 91. No new positives in Audrain or Saline counties. The state added a pretty high number of cases again yesterday (mon), 468. There was also one more COVID-19 death in the state, for a total of 998.