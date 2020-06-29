Fight with shots fired at Capital Mall carnival

06-29-2020

KMIZ — Jefferson City police responded to Capital Mall on Friday night around 10:05 p.m. after shots were fired in the area.

According to dispatch reports from the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded for weapons offenses.

According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, communications received a call of 20 to 30 people fighting near the carnival taking place at the mall.

During the altercation, someone shot several rounds into the air. Police found shell casings between the carnival and JoAnns Fabric.

According to the mall’s website, the carnival would have still been open at the time police responded. The events page said it was open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Officers and detectives are working to find out who was involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported.