Governor Parson sounds off on defunding the cops

06-10-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Mike Parson, a former sheriff, says defunding the police is not the solution to policing problems.

Parson, a former sheriff, says his response right now is to talk with community leaders to hear their needs.

Parson has met with activists, religious and city leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City — and will be meeting a multi-city group hosted in Columbia Thursday.

The governor praised the younger activists he met in St. Louis and Kansas City.

He paid tribute to murdered retired police chief who was killed by a looter in St. Louis. Parson attended Officer David Dorn’s visitation Tuesday night.