Governor tells protestors — ‘Be careful of the virus’

06-05-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson is urging protesters to take coronavirus precautions. Many of the events have drawn hundreds of people to them to rally against social injustice. Parson met with St. Louis area leaders yesterday and officials in the Kansas City region today to visit about the ongoing unrest around Missouri.

(as said) “COVID-19 is still out there. They’re still concerned about that,” says Parson. “As the attention has kind of went to the protest side of it, there’s not a whole lot being said about that many protesters being together and about the virus. They’re concerned about that, especially in the African American community.”

Some leaders have urged protesters to self-quarantine for two weeks if they have not been wearing masks and using social distance during the gatherings.