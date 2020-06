A Cole County man has serious injuries after an accident involving a van and a UTV.

The Highway Patrol says Nicholas Fry’s UTV was on Brown Road north of Fall Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon. A van driven by Joseph McClendon made a left turn into his path, and Fry hit him.

Fry, a 20-year-old from Henley, was flown to a Columbia hospital with serious injuries. McClendon, 32, was not hurt.