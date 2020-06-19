Is the virus surging in Missouri?

06-19-2020

Boone County reports its largest single-day increase in coronavirus positives since the pandemic began. Another 18 cases were confirmed yesterday (thur). That news came about the same time the health department announced a new, less-restrictive health order will take effect on Tuesday. Callaway County reported nine new cases in the last week. Most local counties do not have new positives. 37 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Missouri yesterday (thur). The 64 deaths over the last two days is a record over 48 hours. State health officials point to a reporting delay out of Saint Louis County.