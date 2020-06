06-02-2020

Someone was shot in Jefferson City, in an incident apparently not related to the protests. The shooting happened yesterday (mon) evening at the Walgreens on West Truman Boulevard. Officers found a victim in a car with life-threatening injuries. Others in the car said people in a different car shot the victim and drove off. A third person turned himself in at the police station in connection to the shooting. We don’t know the names of anyone involved yet.