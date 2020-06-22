Lake businesses blasting back

06-22-2020

(MissouriNet) — The largest vacation rental company at the Lake of the Ozarks was facing potential layoffs around April 30 due to coronavirus restrictions. Since the state reopened in May, the business has done an about face. Russell Burdette with Your Lake Vacation says he expects to blow 2019 sales out of the water within the next month.

(as said) “Traditionally, June is not a very busy month compared to July because kids are still getting out of school,” he says. “So usually Memorial Day weekend, we usually fill up maybe 50-60 percent max. This is the first Memorial Day weekend that we’ve ever sold out in 35 years.”

He says over Memorial Day weekend, there were an estimated 500,000 people in the lake area. The local population is about 5,000.