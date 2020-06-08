Latest virus numbers

06-08-2020

Boone County added a couple more coronavirus cases yesterday (sun). Active cases dropped a little. Smaller Audrain County has more active cases than Boone does. Four new positives added there, with 48 active. Nothing new for a while in Cole or Callaway counties. The state had a rare day without adding a COVID-19 death. 809 people have now died from the disease in Missouri. Boone County’s health director put out some virus safety tips for protesters.socially distance when you can, wear a mask, and hit the hand sanitizer. Get tested right away if you have COVID-19 symptoms.