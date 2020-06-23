Man faces charges in JCMO fires

06-23-2020

(KMIZ)– Prosecutors charged a man with seven felonies and two misdemeanors after he allegedly broke into apartments on Jackson Street and started fires.

According to court documents, Robert Keeton Jr. last Thursday started destroying the person’s property and struggled with him in the living room, police said. When the victim tried to call 911, Keeton reportedly took the person’s phone and destroyed it. He then set papers and other items on fire with a disposable lighter.

After leaving that apartment, Keeton went inside another apartment across the hall. The resident struggled with Keeton and tried to push him out of his home, according to investigators. Keeton then set the victim’s couch on fire by using a burning plastic sign that he had taken from the first apartment.

Prosecutors charged Keeton with multiple counts of burglary, arson, property damage and assault. Online court records show a hearing is scheduled for Keeton on July 1.