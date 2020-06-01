Michael Brown’s father attends Minnesota protests

06-01-2020

(MissouriNet) — The father of the Ferguson teen who was killed by a police officer in 2014 traveled to Minnesota this weekend to show support for the community, where George Floyd was killed while under police custody. Michael Brown Sr. says that what’s happening in Minneapolis reminds him of what happened to his son:

Audio is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network, our sister network. Brown’s son was shot and killed by a Ferguson officer. The Obama Justice Department cleared the officer of criminal wrongdoing, and a St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict him.