Missouri COVID cases push 20,000

06-26-2020

Missouri sees its largest daily jump in coronavirus positives. Health officials say 160 of the 553 new cases reported yesterday (thur) were spotted as early as Sunday, but just now added to the total. Seven more Missourians have died from COVID-19, for a total of 982. Boone County officials confirmed another 17 coronavirus positives yesterday (thur), one off the daily record. Cole County confirmed two more cases. Callaway reported one new positive. Mizzou said yesterday (thur) five people within the athletic department have tested positive. Four of the five people are athletes.