Missouri protests hit several cities

06-01-2020

(MissouriNet) — A weekend of protests nationwide, including in Missouri, rallied against a suspected police brutality death in Minnesota.

Hundreds of protesters lined streets, including in Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia, and the St. Louis area over the weekend chanting phrases like “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “No justice, no peace”. They have been calling attention to last week’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A white police officer is accused of third-degree murder after pinning Floyd to the ground by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes. In Kansas City and St. Louis, some protesters have been arrested, property has been vandalized, businesses have been looted and some officers have been injured.