Missouri set to fully reopen

06-12-2020

(MissouriNet) — On Tuesday, Missouri will be allowed to fully reopen for business. During a press conference, Governor Parson says all statewide social distancing restrictions will be lifted, but local leaders can still adopt their own policies to help fight the coronavirus.

(as said) “We have learned and accomplished so much since March,” says Parson. “Knowing what we know, we are much better prepared to deal with COVID-19 going forward, which is why we are confident Missouri is ready to take the next step forward.”

The state will release recommendations in the next few days for long-term care places, including nursing and assisted living centers. Parson says the coronavirus is not gone and advises Missourians to maintain social distance, use proper hygiene and avoid large, congested crowds.