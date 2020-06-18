New corona case in Cole County

06-18-2020

Cole County confirmed a new COVID 19 case for the first time this month. Eight new coronavirus cases confirmed for the second straight day in Boone

County. Health officials also said yesterday (wed) an infected person was at

the pool at Columbia’s Brookside Midtown apartments on Friday. Audrain County added 11 positives yesterday (wed). Saline County added one new case. 27 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Missouri yesterday (wed). State officials say a

reporting delay is part of the reason for that big spike. 909 COVID-19

deaths statewide now.