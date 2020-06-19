New COVID – 19 cases at the Lake are related

06-19-2020

(Lake area health) — Camden, Miller and Morgan County Health Departments are investigating a cluster of Covid 19 cases involving a group of friends and co-workers at several Lake area businesses during the time frame of June 7-15. Camden has 6 cases, Miller has 2, and Morgan has 1 case associated with this cluster. All cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home until they meet CDC criteria for release. None are hospitalized. Close contacts have been identified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Due to the high number of contacts and businesses involved, there is likelihood of more cases developing as this investigation continues. There does not appear to be any link to these cases and the Memorial Day activities.