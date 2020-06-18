Listen to KWOS Live
No recovery yet in hunt for missing woman

06-18-2020


An update on the search for a missing Columbia woman in a local river. Police say they’ve completed the process of using a levee to excavate a part of the Lamine River in Cooper County. They say special canine units still detect human remains in that area near Highway 41. That’s where divers have been searching for Mengqi Ji for months. She’s been missing since last October. Prosecutors claim her husband, Joseph Elledge, killed her and dumped her body there. He’s pleaded not guilty. Police say they are looking at more options in their search.

 

