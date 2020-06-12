Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

One of Missouri’s first African – American Troopers weighs in

06-12-2020


Charles Jackson has ‘been there – done that’. He came up through the ranks of the Missouri Highway Patrol as one of the very first black troopers and ended his law enforcement career as the state’s Director of Public Safety. He says a sea change is needed in the mindset of law officers …      

Jackson adds that too much is being asked of most police officers, like requiring them to be mental health specialists and counselors. But he agrees that the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis officer was murder.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer