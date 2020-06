06-12-2020

About a hundred people blocked downtown Columbia intersections last (thur) night during George Floyd demonstrations. But ABC 17 reports the protesters were peaceful while chanting things like “take your knee off my neck.” Mizzou students who want Thomas Jefferson’s statue removed from campus met with interim chancellor Mun (moon) Choi yesterday (thur). No action taken yet. Thousands of people have signed a petition to get rid of the Jefferson statue, because he was a slaveowner.